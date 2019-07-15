Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in a crash in the 2400 block of East Ledbetter in South Dallas Monday evening.
Police said three people were rushed to the hospital.
The crash involving a sedan and an SUV happened around 7:45 p.m.
Dallas Police said one of the drivers was going the wrong way traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.
Speed may have also been a factor, police said.
As of 10:50 p.m. Monday, police had not released any details on who was killed in the crash as next of kin was still being notified.