Car Crash, dallas police, Deadly Crash, DFW News, South Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in a crash in the 2400 block of East Ledbetter in South Dallas Monday evening.

Police said three people were rushed to the hospital.

The crash involving a sedan and an SUV happened around 7:45 p.m.

Dallas Police said one of the drivers was going the wrong way traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

Speed may have also been a factor, police said.

Deadly crash in South Dallas (CBS 11)

As of 10:50 p.m. Monday, police had not released any details on who was killed in the crash as next of kin was still being notified.

