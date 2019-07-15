Comments
ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Addison Police Department released a sketch of a man they believe has “information in connection with the investigation” into the homicide of an 82-year-old woman outside of her apartment.
It happened Monday, July 1 at the Communities of Bent Tree Apartments in the 4800 block of Westgrove Drive.
The victim, Joan Mulcahy, was found deceased in her wheelchair.
Police describe the man they are looking for this way:
A White or Hispanic male, about 5’8” to 6’, black or brown wavy hair, and last seen wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone who recognizes this main or has information can call Addison Police Department’s Criminal Investigations during business hours at 972-450-7169. Messages can be left on the voice mail after hours.
At this point in the investigation, Addison Police does not believe there is any cause for concern for the general public.