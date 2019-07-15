The first tropical system in the Atlantic didn’t even start in open water but over the Deep South. When it moved into the Gulf of Mexico at the end of last week is started to organize into the first Tropical Storm of the Atlantic season (Andrea in May was considered Sub-Tropical). The loop above starts when Barry came onshore in Louisiana on Saturday morning as a Category One Hurricane with 75mph winds. It took 48 hours for the system to travel just 400 miles into Arkansas, making the flooding in southern Louisiana and Mississippi even worse as the same areas absorbed several rounds of Barry’s rain bands. The rains continue in the same areas today.
Rainfall estimates show a particular area hardest hit with the flooding rains. It is a SW to NE swatch inside the Lake Charles/Lafayette/Alexandria triangle. This area in bright yellow show 15″-18″ estimated amounts.