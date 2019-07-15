  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Amazon Prime Day kicks off today with 48 hours of deals for tens of millions of consumers who are Amazon Prime members, but the surge in internet traffic is also likely to attract scammers looking to steal your data and payment card details.

“Consumers should proceed with caution,” Monique Becenti, product and channel specialist at SiteLock, said in a statement.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Check Out FOUR Scams Shoppers Should Be On the Lookout For ◊◊◊

