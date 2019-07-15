AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Many are predicting it will be one of the closest-watched Senate races of 2020, and now Texas Sen. John Cornyn says he’s sitting on $9 million for his re-election bid.
Cornyn, a Republican, announced Monday he raised more than $2.5 million during the latest fundraising quarter.
Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, the most high-profile Democrat challenging Cornyn so far, says she raised more than $1 million since jumping in the race in April.
Both Cornyn and Hegar released their second-quarter fundraising ahead of Monday’s end-of-day deadline to disclose the information to the Federal Election Commission.
Texas had the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country last year. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised more than $80 million in his failed run against GOP incumbent Ted Cruz.
The field of Democratic challengers against Cornyn could still grow. Among those mulling a run is state Sen. Royce West of Dallas, who’s expected to decide this month.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)