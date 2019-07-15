Filed Under:daughter, dead, father, first responders, Flower Mound, North Texas, river, suv, Texas

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after driving himself and his 8-year-old daughter into the Flower Mound riverwalk Sunday night.

On July 14, officers responded to a report that a white SUV with two occupants had driven off the road and into the river within the River Walk development.

First responders located and rescued a 34-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter from the vehicle.

However, the man, whose identity has not been released, later died at a nearby hospital.

While the accident is still under investigation, officers are looking into the possibility that the man was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash due to witness reports and information gathered from relatives.

Flower Mound police said their thoughts are with the family during this time.

