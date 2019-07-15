FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after driving himself and his 8-year-old daughter into the Flower Mound riverwalk Sunday night.
On July 14, officers responded to a report that a white SUV with two occupants had driven off the road and into the river within the River Walk development.
First responders located and rescued a 34-year-old man and his daughter from the vehicle.
However, the man — whose since been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Daniel Morrow — later died at a nearby hospital.
The condition of the child is not known at this time.
While the accident is still under investigation, officers are looking into the possibility that the man was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash due to witness reports and information gathered from relatives.
Flower Mound police said their thoughts are with the family during this time.
