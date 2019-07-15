Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Social media posts may have cost a Fort Worth man his position to help create unity in the community.
In a special meeting Monday night, the Fort Worth Human Relations Commission unanimously approved a recommendation to remove Mike Steele from the group.
He did not attend the meeting.
In the last month, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said she was alerted to what she describes as Steele’s “disrespectful and inappropriate Facebook posts.”
Mayor Price called on him to resign on July 2.
“I think here is an opportunity for us to improve on our social media policy and look at all the boards and commissions,” said Assistant City manager Valerie Washington. “I would say this is something we’re going to have to tighten up after this.”
The Fort Worth City Council still has to approve Steele’s removal from the board, which could happen in early August.