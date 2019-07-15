Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police confiscated more than a dozen illegal items, including a grenade launcher, multiple firearms and drugs after executing a search warrant.
Police also arrested a suspect.
No other details have been released yet about where this happened or the suspect who was arrested.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted Monday afternoon, “Excellent detective work over the last few months. Officers seized several illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and a 37 mm grenade launcher during a search warrant. The suspect was arrested! We will continue to focus on guns, drugs and known offenders.”
CBS 11 has reached out to Arlington Police for more details.