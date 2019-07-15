  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Business, Car Wash, Crime, Criminal Activity, Dallas, dallas board of adjustment, Jim's Car Wash, North Texas, Shut Down, Texas


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The owner of a Dallas car wash people say is crime-ridden will fight to keep its doors open at a hearing Monday afternoon.

Last month, the Dallas Board of Adjustment ordered Jim’s Car Wash to shut down by the end of this week after four people were shot there last month.

Jim’s Car Wash (CBS11)

Jim’s Car Wash — along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in South Dallas — was on the city’s radar for crime issues even before the shooting. Police had already set up a camera to record the business after they said people complained it was attracting criminal activity.

The future of the business will be discussed at the 3 p.m. hearing.

