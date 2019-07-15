Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The owner of a Dallas car wash people say is crime-ridden will fight to keep its doors open at a hearing Monday afternoon.
Last month, the Dallas Board of Adjustment ordered Jim’s Car Wash to shut down by the end of this week after four people were shot there last month.
Jim’s Car Wash — along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in South Dallas — was on the city’s radar for crime issues even before the shooting. Police had already set up a camera to record the business after they said people complained it was attracting criminal activity.
The future of the business will be discussed at the 3 p.m. hearing.