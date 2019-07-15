ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The University of Oklahoma Sooners are again favored in the Big 12 after winning the last four conference titles. Kansas is expected to still be on the other end of the standings, even with a new coach that has a national title to his credit.

Former Alabama quarterback and now possible OU starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will be no doubt be the topic of much conversation. Hurts, who was named the conference’s preseason Newcomer of the Year, won’t be present but the media will no doubt question coach Lincoln Riley about how Hurts’ skill sets are fitting in at the Sooner Nation.

While Oklahoma may be the runaway title favorites, Texas has its own brand of hype. After quarterback Sam Ehlinger declared the Longhorns “back” following their Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, there’s no retreating. At the very least, Tom Herman’s team won’t be able to overachieve anymore following a 10-4 season.

New Jayhawks coach Les Miles, the 65-year-old former Oklahoma State coach who later won a national championship at LSU, will be the first coach to take the podium at Big 12 football media days Monday. That will be after Commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicks off the two-day talkfest with his annual address.

Players and coaches from Oklahoma and Kansas will take part Monday, along with Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech. The second day, Tuesday, will feature Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas and West Virginia — and the only two quarterbacks scheduled to appear this week.

The Big 12 is holding its media days for the first time at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the league plays its championship game.

The 65-year-old Miles, after more than 2 ½ seasons out of coaching, is one of four new Big 12 coaches. The others are Texas Tech’s Matt Wells, West Virginia’s Neal Brown and Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, who won four FCS national titles the past five years as head coach at North Dakota State.

