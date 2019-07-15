Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Texas friends are expressing their grief over the recent sale of Whataburger to a Chicago firm in a what-a-song.
The group from Waco laments the “buttery bittersweet” Whataburger sale in a new video on YouTube.
Among the lyrics:
You went and left me for a guy named Chicago — please — No!!! Yeah, this can’t be a thing… you might be thinking love, but I know it’s a fling.”
The friends ask Whataburger to wake them from this nightmare and warn the business not to change the menu.
Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and was family-owned for 69 years.
It’s corporate headquarters is in San Antonio.
