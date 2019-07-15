  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dear Whataburger, Music Video, Offbeat, Texas, Whataburger, Whataburger sale, YouTube


(CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Texas friends are expressing their grief over the recent sale of Whataburger to a Chicago firm in a what-a-song.

The group from Waco laments the “buttery bittersweet” Whataburger sale in a new video on YouTube.

Among the lyrics:

You went and left me for a guy named Chicago — please — No!!! Yeah, this can’t be a thing… you might be thinking love, but I know it’s a fling.”

The friends ask Whataburger to wake them from this nightmare and warn the business not to change the menu.

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and was family-owned for 69 years.

It’s corporate headquarters is in San Antonio.

RELATED STORY

New Whataburger T-Shirt Tough For Texans To Digest

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s