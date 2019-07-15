Filed Under:bridal shop, dfw, Ebola, Ebola Virus, North Texas, Nurse, Ohio, Presbyterian Hospital, Texas, Texas Health Resources, Texas Supreme Court, Virus

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Supreme Court will hear a case filed by an Ohio bridal shop against Texas Health Resources after a Texas nurse visited who had unknowingly contracted the Ebola virus at work.

The bridal shop said it was forced to close after the nurse — who contracted the virus at Presbyterian Hospital in 2014 — visited the store shortly before she was diagnosed.

Although the shop was closed and thoroughly cleaned, the stigma surrounding the virus prevented the shop from recovering. It eventually closed for good.

The lawsuit alleges the hospital was negligent in allowing their employees to become infected.

The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

