HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — Only 4 months ago, a female Uber driver was allegedly assaulted by passengers in Haltom City, now she’s preparing to file a lawsuit against both Uber and the passengers.

Zonya Robinson, 36, said was assaulted, pepper sprayed and called racial slurs by male passengers in Haltom City March 3.

The incident occurred when Robinson said she picked up four passengers shortly after midnight outside a bar. And upon getting in her car, a male passenger in the front seat made sexually inappropriate comments toward her and continued even though she warned him to stop. She shortly pulled over and concluded the ride.

After confronting the men about their behavior, she said they began to use racial slurs.

When Robinson got out of the car to ensure they left the vehicle, she said two of the passengers threw bottles at her. She shielded her face but one of the bottles shattered on her hands, causing deep cuts and excessive bleeding. The other bottle just missed her head.

Robinson then called police and Haltom City officers responded and provided medical attention. They located and arrested the two men.

On May 14, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted one of the men for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, the other man was not indicted, even though he threw a bottle at Robinson’s head.

She filed a complaint with Uber regarding this incident but received no response.

With a variety of initiatives recently announced by Uber to enhance passenger safety, Robinson questions whether the company values the safety of its drivers. In particular, female Uber drivers who face numerous safety hazards.

Robinson and her attorney, Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm in Dallas, will address media Tuesday at 11 a.m. at The Cochran Firm.