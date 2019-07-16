Comments
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police say they know the man who allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy in Crawford Park on Thursday, June 27.
Detectives identified the suspect as Jonathan Amaud Adams, 31, as the suspect in this case and obtained an warrant for his arrest for indecency with a child (exposure) a third-degree felony.
Cedar Hill Police said if anyone knows where he is, they should call 911.
The teen told police he was at the park playing with friends when they were confronted by a man who asked him to meet behind the bathrooms.
Unsure of why the man was asking him to meet there, the 13-year-old walked behind the bathroom and saw the man exposing himself.
The boy told the man he was calling police and the man ran off.
Police said responding officers searched for the man for an extended period of time and were unable to locate him.
