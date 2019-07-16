HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends attended a memorial service for Dallas icon Ross Perot at Highland Park Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon after a private burial.

The church estimates about 1,300 invited guests attended the memorial service.

During the service, they noted this is not where Ross and Margot Perot belonged, but because their church, Highland Park Presbyterian Church is undergoing renovations, the family decided to hold it there.

Among the dignitaries who came here to pay their respects, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, three members of Congress including Kay Granger, Roger Williams and Michael Burgess, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also attended the service.

During the ceremony, Perot’s close friends described him as a legend, a visionary, but someone who gave back to his community generously, and a very devoted family man.

Perot also became the most successful independent Presidential candidate in modern times when he ran in 1992 and again in 1996.

Perot died one week ago today at the age of 89 after battling leukemia.

In honor of Perot’s unyielding commitment to making sure injured members of the military received top notch care, the U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover and a missing man formation.

That came as the family’s private gravesite burial at the Sparkman Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ross Perot Jr. on behalf of his mother, Margot; his sisters, Nancy, Suzanne, Carolyn and Katherine; and the extended Perot family released the following statement Tuesday:

“My family has been deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support we have received over the past week. The expressions of sympathy have been a wellspring of hope for our family, and we want to express our appreciation to so many. It’s been an extraordinary gift to hear of the experiences and special memories of those who knew Ross Perot.

To the veterans, former prisoners of war, business colleagues, friends and others who offered your condolences, thank you. To those who took part in today’s memorial, truly a celebration of a remarkable life, thank you. Whether you worked alongside Ross or simply found inspiration in his example, rest assured that he loved you.

He did his duty to God, his country, his family, his friends. He helped other people at all times.

Together, we can keep his memory alive and burning brightly by embodying those virtues he valued most: integrity, excellence, respect and, above all, service.”