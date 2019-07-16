DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested by Denton police after officers found 38 pounds of meth inside their vehicle that crashed Saturday evening.
Police responded to the crash at around 9:15 p.m. on I-35 near Bonnie Brae Street. When they arrived, they found the wrecked vehicle along with a 451-gram package of meth next to it.
Police said there was a male suspect outside at the scene who tried to run away from the officers. During the foot chase, the suspect started to threatened an officer with a knife, which led to the man being tased.
The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams, aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest and obstructing the highway.
Police were able to execute a search warrant on the vehicle, where they found the rest of the meth.
According to police, the second arrest came after officers responded to a call at a hospital regarding a disturbance. The suspect of that incident was arrested for public intoxication. Police later learned that this suspect was involved in the July 13 crash and that he had left the scene.
The second suspect was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams.
Both suspects’ identities have not yet been released.
