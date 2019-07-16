FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth mother is hoping someone will recognize the people on cell phone video who brutally attacked her 13-year-old daughter and some of her friends.

This happened Saturday around 11:00 p.m. at a Sonic off Overton Ridge Boulevard near Chisholm Trail Parkway.

One of the teen victims said the fight was over a cell phone.

She says a group of older teen girls walked over to her telling her to give it up and when she refused the fight started.

“I cry every time I watch that video. I get emotional because I know what my baby has gone through,” said Demethia Curtis, the teen’s mother.

Curtis says she desperately wishes she could have been there for her daughter and her friends when the group of older teen girls *they didn’t know* attacked them.

Curtis’ daughter says the punching, pulling, dragging and stomping started when she refused to give up her phone.

She says she kept thinking help would come, but it didn’t.

Instead people recorded what was happening on their phones.

“My baby had a concussion. They pulled her hair out. She has spots on her head that are blood patches,” said Curtis. “I want justice for my baby. I want justice for Kyia. I want justice for all of them. All of them were traumatized by this.”

Curtis says she has filed a police report.

She’s asking anyone who may know the attackers in the video to call police, stressing they can remain anonymous.