FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The longest-serving member of the Fort Worth Independent School Board, Theophlous Aron Sims, Sr., is resigning after more than 35 years of service to his community, the school district announced Tuesday night.

Dr. Sims was first elected to the Board in a special election held in August of 1983 to replace William C. Johnson who was forced to resign for legal reasons, Fort Worth ISD explained in a news release.

At the time of his election, Dr. Sims was 43. He won that election with 74% of the vote and then had to run for a full term only 8 months later. He has been the Board representative of District Four ever since.

He is a native of Jefferson, Texas, but had lived in Fort Worth for 23 years when he first ran for office. His interest in running for the Board partly stemmed for concern for his own three children who were in FWISD elementary and middle schools at the time. He wanted to build up the vocational education program; devote more attention to average and below-average students; and involve the community.

District Four includes the following schools:

Harlean Beal Elementary, Briscoe Elementary, Carroll Peak Elementary, Carter Park Elementary, Clifford Davis Elementary, W.M. Green Elementary, Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary, Morningside Elementary, David K. Sellars Elementary, I.M. Terrell Elementary, Versia Williams Elementary, Glencrest 6th Grade, Morningside Middle, and O.D. Wyatt High School.

Dr. Sims was a pharmacist by profession and the owner of Sims Enterprises. At a 2012 gathering in his honor, and attended by a host of community leaders, Dr. Sims was lauded as “truly a public servant [with] unwavering commitment to education and the citizens of Fort Worth.”

He graduated from Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. In 1984, he received his Doctor of Pharmacy Certification from the National Association of Retail Druggists.

T. A. Sims Elementary was named in his honor in 1989. FWISD said he is proudest of the FWISD Scholar Athlete Award program which he originated.

Dr. Sims attributes his success to his family, especially his wife, Nancy W. Sims, also a registered pharmacist.

In a letter to his fellow Board members, dated July 16, 2019, Dr. Sims expressed his love and respect for his colleagues.

“I will continue to encourage and support the progression of FWISD,” he wrote. “I wish everyone the very best and pray God’s choice blessings upon each of you as you continue to strive for excellence in the educational journey.”

During his tenure, Dr. Sims served not only as a district representative but also as Board President, Vice-President and Secretary.

His current term would have expired in the spring of 2021.

The Board President will consult with legal counsel on the options for filling the remainder of Dr. Sims’ term.