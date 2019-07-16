GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees appointed Linda Ellis as Interim Superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement for Susan Hull, who died after a motorcycle crash while on vacation in Arizona a little more than a week ago.
Ellis is the Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
“We believe Ms. Ellis will preserve Dr. Hull’s vision while providing a continuity of leadership in all phases of the District,” said GPISD Board of Trustees President Burke Hall. “We will begin working with Ms. Ellis immediately to ensure Grand Prairie ISD is ready for an exciting, productive school year as we welcome back over 29,000 students.”
Ellis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State University and a Master of Education degree from Texas A&M Commerce.
She has held number of positions in the District including classroom Teacher, K-12 GT Facilitator, Administrative Intern, Assistant Principal (elementary and secondary), Principal, Curriculum Director, Executive Director, and Assistant Superintendent.
She currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning with oversight of core curriculum, dyslexia services, special education, bilingual education, languages other than English, Response to Intervention, section 504, STEM education, and advanced academics.
The GPISD board will conduct a formal search for a new superintendent.
No timeline for that search has been given.
You must log in to post a comment.