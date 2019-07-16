  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 as a moderate but later became a leading liberal voice, has died, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. He was 99.

The cause of death was complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, the Supreme Court said.

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens answers a question posed by Brooke Gladstone (not shown), Host and Managing Editor of National Public Radio newsmagazine at the National Constitution Center April 28 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

