WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 as a moderate but later became a leading liberal voice, has died, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. He was 99.
The cause of death was complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, the Supreme Court said.
