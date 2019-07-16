Comments
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Two North Texas men are behind bars accused of being involved with the production of child porn and physically abusing a small dog.
WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Two North Texas men are behind bars accused of being involved with the production of child porn and physically abusing a small dog.
According to Collin County Sheriff’s, while executing a search warrant deputies found images of child pornography and videos of a Dachshund dog being tortured at a house in Wylie.
The pictures and videos lead them to 20 year-old Logan Bridgefarmer and 38 year-old Sean Bartlett.
In a statement Sheriff Jim Skinner said, “There’s a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here… in Texas we call it the State Penitentiary.”
Bartlett was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal. Bridgefarmer is facing a Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal charge.
Both men are being held in the Collin County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.