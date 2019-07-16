Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder trial is underway for a North Texas rapper who when he was just 16-years-old recorded a song while on the run for murder.
Taymor McIntyre, aka Tay-K, is accused of playing a part in the 2016 shooting death of Ethan Walker during a home invasion in Mansfield.
This morning, Walker’s girlfriend testified the victim was shot in the stomach while he had his hands in the air.
McIntyre has already pled guilty to being part of the robbery, but entered a plea of not guilty to the capital murder charge.
The now 19-year-old from Arlington has also been implicated in the robbery and murder of a man in San Antonio, and the aggravated robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington.
While on the run in 2017, after cutting off his ankle bracelet and fleeing house arrest, McIntyre released a song called “The Race”. The YouTube video of the song, that has nearly 175 million views, shows Tay-K waving a gun and posing next to a wanted poster of himself.
Since being captured and returned to Texas from New Jersey, McIntyre has also been accused of trying to start a jail gang while behind bars.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
