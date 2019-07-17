Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people have been shot near the Stop 6 area of Fort Worth by a passing vehicle, police say.
The shooting happened near the 5400 block of East Berry Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police do not know the exact conditions of the victims, but they do not believe they were critically injured.
A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not yet been made available as police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
