GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a fallen Grand Prairie Police officer got a financial boost on Wednesday.
The organization Back The Blue HQ presented a check for more than $40,000 to the family of A.J. Castaneda.
Officer Castaneda, 38, was struck by a car and killed in June while he was running radar on the President George Bush Turnpike.
The organization sold T-shirts for $10 apiece to raise the money and partnered with Chick-Fil-A.
Sherri Aaron of Back the Blue said, “It’s a very sobering effect when you see a shirt with an officer’s name on it six months from now. We believe it shows we have not forgotten a loved one’s brothers or sisters in blue.”
Officer Castaneda’s son has special needs.
The money is expected to help cover some of his medical expenses.
