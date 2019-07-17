Filed Under:A.J. Castaneda, Back The Blue, DFW News, Fallen Officer, Fundraiser, Grand Prairie Police


GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a fallen Grand Prairie Police officer got a financial boost on Wednesday.

The organization Back The Blue HQ presented a check for more than $40,000 to the family of A.J. Castaneda.

Giant check presentation for family of A.J. Castaneda (CBS 11)

Officer Castaneda, 38, was struck by a car and killed in June while he was running radar on the President George Bush Turnpike.

A.J. Castaneda (credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

The organization sold T-shirts for $10 apiece to raise the money and partnered with Chick-Fil-A.

Sherri Aaron of Back the Blue said, “It’s a very sobering effect when you see a shirt with an officer’s name on it six months from now. We believe it shows we have not forgotten a loved one’s brothers or sisters in blue.”

Officer Castaneda’s son has special needs.

The money is expected to help cover some of his medical expenses.

Comments