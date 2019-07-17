  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – As cars and trucks become safer, with new and more advanced features, drivers use them to engage in ever more risky behavior.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

A new survey by the nation’s largest auto insurer, State Farm, entitled “Are We Driving Dumber in Smarter Cars?” found that drivers with cars equipped with adaptive cruise control or lane keeping assistance said they were almost twice as likely to use video chat while behind the wheel compared with those whose cars didn’t have this advanced technology.

