ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers pitcher Jesse Chavez was unable to get out of the first inning and the Rangers gave up 12 runs in the first two innings on their way to a 19-4 loss at Globe Life Park Wednesday night.

Diamondbacks second baseman Eduardo Escobar hit a 2-run homer and a 3-run homer to lead the way.

Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the top of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 17, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks swept the two-game series.

The Rangers fall to 50-46.

The 19 runs were Arizona’s most since setting a franchise record with 20 against the San Diego Padres last July.

Escobar’s first homer sparked a seven-run first inning against right-handed starter Jesse Chavez (3-5), who got just two outs.

The switch-hitting Escobar added a three-run homer batting right-handed against Kyle Bird in the sixth and had five RBIs. Kevin Cron, Jarrod Dyson and Carson Kelly also homered for Arizona.

Arizona also had 21 hits in an 18-2 win over San Francisco in May. The franchise record for any game is 22, set during an 18-inning, 12-7 win over Philadelphia on Aug. 24, 2013.

Robbie Ray (8-6) and two relievers cruised through the blowout. Ray has won all three of his starts in July. Back-to-back homers by Danny Santana and Logan Forsythe provided three Texas runs in the second inning, and Santana added a solo homer against Ray in the sixth.

The teams combined to hit eight homers, five in the first two innings.

By sweeping a two-game series at Texas, the Diamondbacks stayed in the thick of the crowded NL playoff race. The Rangers’ fourth straight loss dropped them five games behind the AL’s second wild card.

Leadoff batter Jarrod Dyson had four at-bats in the first three innings, which ended with Arizona leading 14-3.

Adam Jones went into the game needing two hits to reach 1,900 for his career. He collected a double and a single in the first two innings and added singles in the third and sixth innings.

The 19 runs were the most allowed by Texas this season.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

