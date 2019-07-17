FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Teenage rapper Tay-K is back in court in Fort Worth today for a second day of testimony in his capital murder trial.
From the witness stand Tuesday — eye-opening testimony about teens using sex and guns as part of a robbery plan meant to get drugs and money. That testimony came from one of the teenaged girls who planned the 2016 home invasion robbery that left 21-year-old Ethan Walker dead.
The girl testified she reached out to Taymor McIntyre, aka Tay-K, on Instagram believing he would be able to secure guns for the plan.
Walker, a young father, didn’t have any of the drugs or money the teen robbers were after.
Testimony Wednesday focused on Walker, namely explaining how a single shot to the stomach killed him.
McIntyre gained notoriety after the crime. He cut off a GPS ankle monitor, went on the run, and recorded songs and videos about the whole thing while evading authorities.
A video McIntyre posted online, showing him waving a gun and posing next to a wanted poster of himself, has nearly 175 million views.
The now 19-year-old was eventually located and taken into custody in New Jersey. Today an investigator from that state took the stand and told jurors how after they found McIntyre the teen tried to avoid going to jail by first claiming he’d swallowed a bottle of pills; and then claiming he was hearing voices.
Before the lunch hour a police investigator was on the stand.
A man who was also shot during the home invasion in Mansfield is expected to testify later today.
