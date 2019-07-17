MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas city that planned to turn itself into a sanctuary for the unborn is walking back those plans.
Leaders in Mineral Wells have abandoned the proposal that would have essentially banned abortions in their community.
Mayor Christopher Perricone says he proposed making his town a “sanctuary city for the unborn” after the town of Waskom became the first in Texas to do so.
There are currently no abortion clinics in either Mineral Wells or Waskom, so the measures are largely symbolic.
A crowd packed Mineral Wells City Hall Tuesday night. Opponents pleaded with the council to let women make their own choices. “Are you gonna offer free therapy to the mother with PTSD, or will you reconsider and allow women the right to their own bodies, the right to privacy and their own choices,” one woman said through tears.
Supporters admitted the proposal was mostly to take a stand on the abortion debate. “I am asking you today to care for that unborn child,” one man said. “To be courageous and care for that child.”
During the meeting city leaders voted 5-2 to take no action at the recommendation of the city’s legal staff.
Mineral Wells is about 50 miles west of Fort Worth.
