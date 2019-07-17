



The suspect who is accused of causing a crash that killed former Dallas city councilmember Carolyn Davis and her daughter was previously arrested and convicted five times for driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jonathan Moore, 36, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wrong-way crash Monday evening that killed Davis and her daughter, Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn.

According to the arrest affidavit, police believe Moore had drugs in his body that affected him mentally and physically at the time of the crash.

Moore has not been formally booked into the Dallas County Jail as he remains in the hospital for treatment. However, CBS 11 News has obtained six previous mugshots of Moore between 2004 and 2014 that includes the previous convictions for DWI.

He was recently convicted in 2014 of driving while intoxicated three or more times.

Moore had an alcohol monitor removed last week on July 10 after the latest DWI conviction in which he received five years of probation.

The 36-year-old will now await his fate after he being accused in the deaths of two women.

A North Texas representative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said that these types of tragedies are preventable but also predictable. He said one third of those who are convicted of drunk driving are repeat offenders.

“We know that these people will offend again, but we’re turning them loose on our streets and jeopardizing the general public,” Ron Sylvan with MADD said.

“It’s totally unacceptable that we have an offender that has been convicted five times and during those five convictions [has] served a total of two months behind mars. That’s just wrong,” he added.