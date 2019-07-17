Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of suspected burglars are behind bars in Richardson after a bicycle officer on patrol around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, noticed something amiss.
The officer was checking the area in the 600 block of S. Sherman St., when she spotted two men at a storage business loading items into the back of a van.
More officers responded to the scene.
They determined the two men were in the process of stealing items from the storage units and the van was stolen from a U-Haul store in Garland.
Zabrin Waller, 22, from Grapevine and Mathew Rounsaville, 32, from Dallas are charged with burglary of building and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
