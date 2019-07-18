DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3, is returning to Dallas with a new major basketball festival, BIG3 Ballout, on Saturday,August 17, with additional events throughout the weekend.
The festival will feature all six weekly games on one day at American Airlines Center with fans being able to watch six games with just one ticket.
BIG3 Ballout will also include musical performances on-court, a series of Young3 clinics for area youth throughout the weekend and meet and greets for fans with players.
The games will decide who makes the playoff cut with the postseason beginning the following week and will be highlighted by former Dallas Mavericks and 2011 NBA Champions Jason Terry and Deshawn Stevenson returning home.
With all teams in action in one location, fans will also have the opportunity to watch stars Joe Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Royce White, Rashard Lewis, Glen Davis and more.
To accommodate the new event, the announced games in San Antonio will be shifted to Dallas.
“As a league, we want to continue to be innovative and provide our fans with a truly first-class experience, and there is no better way than this groundbreaking festival and celebration of basketball,” said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. “This will be a star-studded entertainment event with world-class musicians and athletes in a beautiful city with a rich basketball tradition.”
