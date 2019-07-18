FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas will be the location for the newest Cowboys Fit, a “world-class” fitness center.
The location — opening this winter — will be an expansion on the fitness gym facility created with global fitness developer Mark Mastrov.
Cowboys Fit will be a “premier health and fitness center that spans more than 20,000 square-feet,” the Cowboys news release said. It will be the third development of the franchise and will offer training staff, boutique-style classes and advanced technology for members to gain their fitness goal, they said.
“Our vision with Cowboys Fit has always been to build a state-of-the art fitness center that goes beyond the every day gym-experience,” Dallas Cowboys Chief Sales Officer Jerry Jones Jr. said. “With our third Cowboys Fit venue announced today, we feel that Cowboys Fit will continue to prove that you don’t have to be a world-class athlete to have access to a world-class facility.”
