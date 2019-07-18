  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Carolyn Davis, Deadly Crash, DFW News, former Dallas City Councilwoman, Intoxication Manslaughter, jail intake video, Jonathan Moore, Wrong-Way Crash


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jonathan Moore, the man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa after a wrong-way crash on Monday night, was in a restraint chair and had a walker with him when he was booked into the Dallas County Jail Wednesday night.

The jail released the intake video on Thursday.

Jonathan Moore in restraint chair as he’s booked into jail (Dallas County Jail)

Dallas Police said Moore was going the wrong way traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of East Ledbetter in South Dallas.

Moore has a criminal history, that includes previous arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan Moore – mug shot from July 17, 2019 (Dallas County Jail)

He was released from the hospital Wednesday night and taken to jail.

He was convicted in 2014 of driving while intoxicated three or more times.

Moore had an alcohol monitor removed on July 10 after the latest DWI conviction in which he received five years probation.

The 36-year-old will now await his fate after he being accused in the deaths of the two women.

