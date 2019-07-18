MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Mesquite police have identified and are actively looking for a suspect who they say robbed two men of their cell phones and pulled out a handgun at a local elementary school last week.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Tarrion Bables after receiving a crime stopper tip. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated robbery.
Around 3 p.m. July 8, the Mesquite Police Department was advised of a robbery that had occurred near the basketball courts at Pirrung Elementary.
Police said they were informed that a male, later identified as Bables, picked up two cell phones that had been left on the grass while the owners played basketball. When confronted, Bables allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened the owners. He ran into a neighborhood after the encounter. No one was injured.
Bables is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds and has a half sleeve tattoo on his left arm from his wrist to his elbow. Police said his hair is shorter now than in the attached picture.
Anyone with information on Bables is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department.
