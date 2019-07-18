DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One million people walk, jog and bike along the Katy Trail in Dallas each year.

Now, the nonprofit group, Friends of Katy Trail, which manages and maintains the popular trail, is ready to take a big step forward.

They’re planning to add the soft-surface, pedestrian-only path included on two-and-a-half miles of the trail to a one mile stretch that doesn’t have it, which runs from just south of Knox at Armstrong down to Blackburn.

When completed, the entire trail will have both a concrete path for pedestrians and cyclists and the separate path for pedestrians.

Robin Baldock, Executive Director of Friends of Katy Trail said, “The trail is going to be turning 20 years old next year, so I think it’s something to celebrate. It’s the first time we’ve done anything this monumental in many, many years.”

Those who use the trail say the addition will make them feel safer.

Nicole Young, who was walking her dog on the trail said, “It’s like a pedestrian highway, so it’s great, and it would be nice to have to worry less about the bicycles.”

The project will cost $9 million, and while Friends of Katy Trail received $1 million from City of Dallas bond funds, it will have to raise the rest through private donations.

The Board’s Vice President says that will be a challenge. “I’d say please help. Help us maintain and expand the Katy Trail. You know you love it, you use it.”

Friends of Katy Trail plans on breaking ground sometime next year and have this completed by the end of next summer at the earliest, or by the end of next year.