SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A San Antonio police officer will not face criminal charges for fatally shooting an 18-year-old, who authorities say was hit by gunfire aimed at someone else.
Prosecutors announced Thursday, a grand jury voted not to indict San Antonio Officer Steve Casanova for the 2018 death of Charles Roundtree, Jr.
Casanova shot Roundtree after arriving at a San Antonio home to investigate a reported assault.
Police have said the officer opened fire when another man, Davante Snowden, reached for a gun.
Roundtree’s mother is suing the city of San Antonio, and says no one in the home was armed.
Attorney Daryl Washington says Roundtree’s family is “extremely disappointed” in the grand jury’s decision.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office says Snowden is facing a gun charge connected to the incident.
So far, the San Antonio Police Department declined to comment.
