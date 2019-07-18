Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Arlington early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Parks at Treepoint apartments in South Arlington just before 3:00 a.m.
When officers they arrived they found the body of a man, who they determined to be deceased, and another person sitting close by, waiting for them.
Police later learned that one of the emergency calls reporting gunfire was actually placed by the shooting suspect — the man who was waiting at the scene.
The suspect allegedly told officers he got into an altercation with his neighbor and shot him. The man, whose name has not been released, then called 911 to report what he’d done and stayed near the scene until officers arrived. He was arrested.
The name of the shooting victim has not been released.
