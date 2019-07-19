Menu
Southwest Passengers Surprised With Nintendo Switch And Visit From Famous Gaming Plumber
Forget about the free peanuts and pretzels, passengers on one Southwest Airlines flight got something a lot more fun when they boarded their plane. Curtis Silva reports.
53 minutes ago
Jury Finds Teen Rapper 'Tay-K' Found Guilty Of 'Lesser Included Offense Of Murder'
Teen rapper Tay-K — also known as Taymor McIntyre — was found guilty of "lesser included offense of murder" at his trial Friday morning.
1 hour ago
Joel Fitzgerald Wants Judge To Prevent Fort Worth From Hiring New Police Chief
Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, through counsel, is asking Judge Slaughter this afternoon to prevent the city from hiring a new permanent chief.
Latest Forecast
US Heat Wave Scorching Texas, The Midwest And Northeast
The heat wave that has been roasting Texas and much of the U.S. in recent days is just getting warmed up, with temperatures soaring through the weekend.
Practicing Drum Corps Members Take Competition, Texas Heat Seriously
Members of the defending champion Santa Clara Vanguard seemed to be holding up well as they practiced Wednesday afternoon in Denton.
DFW Weather: A Shift Away From July Heat Ahead
Cowboys
Las Vegas Police Investigating Shoving Incident Involving Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott At Music Festival
The NFL ruled the Las Vegas incident did not violate the personal conduct policy and no further action was needed.
Rangers
Forgettable Night At Globe Life Park: Rangers Lose To Diamondbacks 19-4
Diamondbacks second baseman Eduardo Escobar hit a 2-run homer and a 3-run homer to lead the way.
Mavericks
Report: Center Boban Marjanovic Joining Mavericks On 2-Year Deal
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bolster their team through several free agent signings, with the latest being center Boban Marjanovic.
Stars
Dallas Stars Sign Esa Lindell To New $34.8M, 6-Year Contract
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort Worth
Did you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.
"Sesame Street" Muppets Hitting The Road, Headed To A Street Near You
Big Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" are leaving their quiet neighborhood and heading out on a road trip.
Local Travelers Reconsider Dominican Republic Vacations In Wake Of Tourist Deaths, State Department Warning
The State Department is telling tourists to "exercise increased caution" when traveling to the Dominican Republic.
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: Punch Bowl Social Dallas
July 19, 2019 at 9:55 am
