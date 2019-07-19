GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — Double axel, double flip and salchow are words people usually associate with ice skating; however, for the kids at the Skating School of Grapevine — they’re doing all that and more on roller skates.

The Skating School of Grapevine is headed to Spokane, Washington Saturday to compete in the national championships of roller figure skating this weekend.

Program director Robyn Young said roller figure skating is basically just ice skating except on four wheels.

“The jumps, the spins, the dances… It’s [roller figure skating] probably 90 percent the same,” Young said. “The only differences are what we have to do with our skates.”

Senior club member Kiera Sandlin said most people get iced and roller skating mixed up.

Another skater competing this weekend, Josh Hampton said when people ask him what sport he plays, he says what the ice skaters do at the Olympics, but on roller skates.

He said he believes his club has a good shot at winning.

“I think we have a pretty good chance this year,” Hampton said. “We’re practicing really hard, 5 to 6 days a week and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Young also believes her group of skaters will succeed over the weekend because of all of the athletes’ drive.

“It definitely takes a lot of hard work a lot of dedication,” Young said. “You know, we’re just excited to be going.”

The Skating School of Grapevine senior club will leave for Spokane Saturday and the competition will start Sunday.