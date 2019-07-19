FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, through counsel, is asking Judge Slaughter this afternoon to prevent the city from hiring a new permanent chief.
Amid the Texas Workforce Commission’s investigation that found Fitzgerald was terminated without cause, his lawyer, Stephen Kennedy, wants to force the city to hold a hearing on his termination.
Kennedy told CBS 11 News that at today’s hearing, he’s asking the judge to prevent the city from hiring a permanent chief for 14 days until a full temporary injunction hearing goes forward.
In an email sent to the city, Kennedy said there were plans to file a temporary restraining order at 8 a.m. Friday morning to force a hearing. He explained that the city charter allows any person terminated in retaliation for whistleblowing to get their job back — and that’s what Fitzgerald says happened here.
If the city were to hire a permanent chief, it would defeat the remedy provided in the government code.
The city of Fort Worth fired Fitzgerald in May because of his leadership abilities, budgeting and criticisms of cybersecurity issues.
Fitzgerald is currently out of town with family and will not be at the hearing.
The hearing is set for 1 p.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
