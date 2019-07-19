MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 37-year-old Oklahoma man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in a bathroom at a McDonald’s play area.
Midwest City police say Joshua Kabatra was at the restaurant meeting some relatives for lunch when he slipped into the play area unnoticed before the little girl, who was on a field trip with her day care, went to the restroom alone.
When the girl didn’t return promptly, a day care worker knocked on the locked bathroom door. A police affidavit says a man eventually came out and said, “I was just washing my hands.”
The child told workers the man, identified as Kabatra, sexually assaulted her.
Kabatra remains jailed in Oklahoma City, and court records don’t list an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He’s charged with indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 and rape.
McDonald’s said in a statement that it’s “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and that it’s cooperating with police.
Midwest City is about 6 miles east of Oklahoma City.
