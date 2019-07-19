(CBSDFW.COM) — Mizkan America announced the recall of select production codes of certain RAGÚ pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.
Though there have been no reports of consumer injuries or complaints, Mizkan America said it’s taking this action out of an “abundance of caution.”
Consumers are asked to examine their refrigerator and pantry for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.
On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the Cap Code on the jar cap as well as the expiration dates listed below.
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
Anyone who has purchased the recalled sauces with the outlined cap codes should call Mizkan America’s customer service hotline to receive a replacement at 800-328-7248. The company said they will provide a replacement coupon to reporting consumers and may also make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination.
