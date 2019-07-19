WATCHClosing Arguments In Aggravated Assault Retrial Of Former Mesquite Officer Derick Wiley
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — A person riding with a group of motorcyclists, popping wheelies and doing stunts on a Southlake highway deliberately tried to impede a police officer’s pursuit, now officials need help identifying him.

On July 13, the bikers were on Highway 114, when a motorcycle officer witnessed the groups’ stunts and saw a Tahoe in the middle of the bikers impeding traffic. As the officer attempted to pull the SUV over, one of the bikers pulled in front of the officer, brake-checked and swerved at him.

(credit: Southlake Police Department)

The officer eventually got around to catch up to the Tahoe when a second biker came at him, swerving so close that he had to kick his leg out to keep the biker away.

(credit: Southlake Police Department)

The driver of the Tahoe was cited for impeding traffic and given a warning for having dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on either of the bikers is asked to contact Southlake police at 817-748-8240 or send an email to dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.

 

