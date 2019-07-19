Comments
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) — A person riding with a group of motorcyclists, popping wheelies and doing stunts on a Southlake highway deliberately tried to impede a police officer’s pursuit, now officials need help identifying him.
On July 13, the bikers were on Highway 114, when a motorcycle officer witnessed the groups’ stunts and saw a Tahoe in the middle of the bikers impeding traffic. As the officer attempted to pull the SUV over, one of the bikers pulled in front of the officer, brake-checked and swerved at him.
The officer eventually got around to catch up to the Tahoe when a second biker came at him, swerving so close that he had to kick his leg out to keep the biker away.
The driver of the Tahoe was cited for impeding traffic and given a warning for having dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information on either of the bikers is asked to contact Southlake police at 817-748-8240 or send an email to dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.
