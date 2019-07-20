VICTORIA, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two children were among the five people killed in a three-vehicle accident in South Texas Saturday.
The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 59, 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Victoria.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel says investigators are trying to determine why a northbound van hit the left rear of a northbound semi pulling a flatbed trailer. The van then struck a southbound pickup truck.
Five people in the van died at the scene — the female driver, two men and two children.
The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The semi driver had no reported injuries.
DPS says visibility was clear and the road was dry. They are currently investigating the accident.
