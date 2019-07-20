  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were found dead in a Watauga home following a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. July 20, Watauga police responded to a concerning call about a person under duress in the Loma Vista neighborhood, west of Rufe Snow.

Upon arrival, the suspect barricaded himself in the house, causing a standoff with police and eventually SWAT.

They advised residents near the neighborhood to “shelter in place” while they worked the incident.

When SWAT finally got inside of the home, a man and woman were found inside a bedroom. Their identities have not been released.

A motive for this crime has not been confirmed.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 7 p.m.

 

 

