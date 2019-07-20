Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in Oak Cliff Friday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. July 29, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of S. Westmoreland Road.
When police arrived, they met with a victim that stated she was traveling southbound on the 2600 block of S. Westmoreland Road when a newer model 4-door silver Nissan pulled up on her right side and fired one round into the vehicle.
Police said the suspect then turned and sped off on an unknown street.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was immediately provided emergency first aid until Dallas Fire Rescue transported her to a local hospital.
This is an on-going investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.