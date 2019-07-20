Filed Under:Crime, East Texas, Inmates, Liberty, Liberty County, Mayra Gallegos-Balderas, Money, Sheriff's Office, Texas, theft

LIBERTY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An East Texas jailer has been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars from inmates who surrendered the cash when booked.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Mayra Gallegos-Balderas surrendered herself Tuesday on a theft of property warrant and freed on a personal recognizance bond.

Mayra Gallegos-Balderas mugshot (Credit: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office)

Gallegos-Balderas worked for GEO Group, which is the private company that contracts with the county to operate the county jail, since October of 2018.

According to a statement issued by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Gallegos-Balderas stands charged with theft of property of $750 to $2500 which totaled to the amount of $1,478.

The charge typically would be a misdemeanor. However, Gallegos-Balderas was a public servant and the money came into her possession while acting in the capacity of her duties. The degree of her charge enhanced to a state felony.

Online jail records didn’t list an attorney representing Gallegos-Balderas, identified by DeFoor as a now-former correctional officer.

The GEO Group didn’t immediately return a message Saturday.

