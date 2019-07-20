Comments
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Mesquite police believe the dead male found at a local park Saturday died accidentally.
Around 11:47 a.m. July 20, the Mesquite Police Department received a call in reference to an unresponsive male located in the DeBusk Park area of South Parkway and Jeanette.
When officers arrived, they found the male subject was dead.
Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time, but based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears to be accidental in nature.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
