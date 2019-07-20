Comments
WATAUGA (CBSDFW.COM) — Watauga police and SWAT are advising residents near the Loma Vista neighborhood to “shelter in place” while they work an incident.
Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police responded to a 911 call in regard to a person under duress.
Details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time.
Police said for residents safety, it is advised that people should avoid the Green Ridge and Loma Vista area, and those who live nearby should shelter in place until further notice.
The public will be notified when all is clear.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
